Warrant issued for Henderson woman after failure to appear

YORK – An arrest warrant was issued for Tiffany Jones, 33, of Henderson, after she failed to appear for a status hearing involving violation of probation in a case involving methamphetamine possession.

In March, 2018, Jones was given three years of probation for drug possession. And now she is accused of violating the terms of that probation – and the possibility of be re-sentenced exists.

She was arrested when she and Travis Landanger of York were seen in a vehicle leaving the library parking lot in York with no lights and expired plates in the early morning hours. A York police officer stopped them and Landanger was arrested for driving on a revoked license.

According to court documents, Landanger resisted arrest and officers had to use a Taser to get him under control.

The arresting officer wrote in his report Jones didn’t immediately exit the vehicle when ordered and he saw her reaching between the seat and the console. When they searched her person, they found a digital scale which tested positive for methamphetamine residue.

In the vehicle, they also found methamphetamine, marijuana and multiple knife blades longer than 3 ½ inches.