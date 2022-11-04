Warrant issued for former college student who beat man, failed to appear

YORK – A bench warrant has been issued for Prosper Gilpin, 21, one of four former college students accused of beating a man, stealing his property and breaking into multiple vehicles in York, as he failed to show up this week for re-sentencing after he violated the terms of his probation.

The now-Winnebago resident was earlier sentenced in York County District Court to probation for the amended charges of misdemeanor criminal mischief and misdemeanor theft.

He was initially charged with the following:

• Robbery, a Class 2 felony

• Conspiracy to commit a Class 2 felony, a Class 2 felony

• Criminal possession of multiple financial transaction devices, a Class 4 felony

• Third degree assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor

• Identity fraud, a Class 1 misdemeanor

The case began when the York Police Department was dispatched to 6 Arbor Court in reference to an assault that took place on the college campus, according to the probable cause affidavit filed with the York County Court.

The victim told police he was on a walk, listening to music, around 5 a.m., and was in the area of the college’s prayer chapel when “someone grabbed him from behind and pushed him to the ground. Two individuals punched and kicked him while he was on the ground. He attempted to fight back but could not. He sustained superficial abrasions to both knees. He stated that being punched and kicked caused him pain. The two individuals began going through his pockets but he did not have anything in them. The individuals took the hat he was wearing, which was then on the ground, and ran away.

“The victim said there were four individuals in the group. Only two assaulted him and deprived him of his property by force,” the officer’s report says. “He was able to provide descriptions of the individuals. He said he recognized all four individuals as York College students as he works in the cafeteria and has seen them before.”

At 5:52 a.m., police officers were dispatched to the 600 Block of N. Iowa Ave., on the report of an attempted vehicle break-in. Officers were advised the people fled the scene after the reporting party’s car alarm went off. Officers were told the suspects fled in a darker colored “sporty” car. The reporting party said the vehicle was occupied by more than one person.

At 6 a.m., a sergeant with the police department located a gray Infiniti G35 driving in the area of 11th Street and North Nebraska Ave. A traffic stop was initiated due to a traffic infraction.

Another officer arrived and observed that the description of the four men by the earlier victim matched the description of the occupants of the vehicle.

Officers also saw a number of Nebraska vehicle registrations throughout the vehicle, “which was strange because the vehicle had California license plates.” All four occupants were asked to exit the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Robbie Lovejoy Jr., the officer says in the affidavit filed with the court. “The front seat passenger was identified as Fernando Servin Jr. The driver’s side rear passenger was identified as Isaiah Hernandez-Jasso. And the passenger’s side rear passenger was identified as Prosper Gilpin.”

It should be noted the victim immediately identified his assailants, through a drive-by line-up. He also identified Jasso and Servin as the men who assaulted him, the affidavit says.

Servin and Jasso were arrested for robbery and assault. “Later, Lovejoy told officers he saw Fernando and Jasso assault (the man) and take his hat. He said he did not know why. He also stated he was just driving them around so Fernando and Jasso could steal items out of vehicles. He said he and Gilpin stayed in the car the entire time the group was driving around York.”

The affidavit says Lovejoy was found to have no operator’s license, Gilpin was under the influence of alcohol and the other two were arrested – for that reason, a tow truck was called. “The wind made it nearly impossible to conduct a tow inventory search as papers were flying out the door.” The vehicle was taken to an indoor location where it was searched. “During the search, officers located items belonging to 16 victims. Most of which were vehicle registrations, insurance cards and various vehicle related documents. Most notably, officers located a woman’s wallet containing her driver’s license, a bank-issued checkbook and multiple bank cards. Officers also located another bank card issued to a man.”

Gilpin was sentenced to two years of traditional probation but now that he has been found in non-compliance, he could be sentenced to a term of incarceration as a maximum option for the court.

Another sentencing date will be set after he is taken into custody.