Warrant issued for Fairmont woman in meth case

YORK – An arrest warrant was issued this week for Whitney Haack, 35, of Fairmont who failed to appear in York County District Court where she is accused of failing to comply with her probation after being sentenced in two cases involving the possession of methamphetamine.

According to the affidavit filed with the York County Court, the case began when the York Police Department was dispatched to a local business on a report that possible illegal narcotics were found in a private company’s vehicle which is only to be used while conducting business.

The officer said in his report with the court that he was told Haack had been the only individual driving that vehicle that day. He said he tested the substance and it tested positive for methamphetamine. He said he spoke with Haack who told him it was not hers but she had had it in her pocket in the vehicle and admitted to possession of the substance.

She was also cited in a separate case involving drug possession, pleaded not guilty and was given a concurrent sentence with this particular case. Judge James Stecker sentenced her to three years of probation, back in July.

But this week, two motions to revoke probation because of non-compliance were to be heard, but Haack did not appear.

York County Attorney John Lyons said she had been served and asked for a bench warrant. Judge Stecker agreed and issued the warrant for her arrest.