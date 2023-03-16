YORK – A bench warrant was issued this week for Justin White, 41, of Lincoln, who was scheduled to be re-sentenced in a meth-involved case but failed to show up for the court hearing.

He was charged in York County after a traffic stop at the intersection of Road S and Road 10, north of the Waco Fuel Mart.

According to the affidavit filed with the court, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol in the middle of the night when he saw a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign. A traffic stop was initiated.

White was the driver. The deputy indicates he saw a passenger with an open alcohol container and he had White exit the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle led to the deputy finding two glass pipes with a white residue that field tested positive as methamphetamine. He also found a marijuana joint in the cup holder.

The affidavit says White admitted to a deputy that the glass methamphetamine pipes belonged to him and he “is a methamphetamine addict.”

In 2021, he was sentenced to a term of three years of traditional probation but it was found that he violated the terms of his probation – thereby creating the re-sentencing date. When he failed to appear, the warrant was issued.