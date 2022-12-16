Warrant issued after no-show for drug arraignment

YORK – An arrest warrant was issued this past week, in York County District Court, for a 35-year-old woman who failed to show up for her arraignment proceedings after being charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Judge James Stecker issued the warrant after Shawnah Harlin, whose addresses have been listed as both Lincoln and Oregon, is accused of a Class 4 felony.

This case began when a sergeant with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol in the middle of the night on Interstate 80 when he stopped a vehicle for traffic violations.

A records check indicated that the driver, Eric Ramirez, had an extensive criminal history and did not have a valid license. Ramirez joined the deputy in his cruiser, where there were allegedly multiple signs of criminal activity.

Harlin was a passenger in the vehicle.

Loki, a drug dog for the county, alerted to the odor of controlled substances coming from the vehicle.

A search was conducted and inside Harlin’s bag was a kit with multiple hypodermic needles and a bag of methamphetamine. It was also found that Harlin had four active warrants – three out of Lancaster County and one out of Buffalo County.

As the search continued, deputies found the loaded needles in the headliner, with Harlin “ultimately claiming ownership, advising that she put the methamphetamine and needles there.”

She is facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine.