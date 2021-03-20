Walkups’ 150-year legacy continues on, in York County

YORK COUNTY -- Catching bluegill in a little countryside pond is easy.
Keeping a farm in a family for 150 years is not, yet is as natural as fish to water.
In a house dwarfed by its acreage, Wendell Walkup leans forward in his recliner with a handful of small papers with hand-written notes balanced carefully in his farm life-worn hands. The light-colored carpet bears streaks from a fresh vacuuming; framed pictures of various incarnations of the acreage rest in the plush beige carpet. Behind the recliner, which is draped by a tractor-themed throw, more photos. Colorful posed portraits of grandchildren, their captured smiles beaming down on Wendell.
Of course, Wendell begins at the beginning: great-great grandfather David Walkup. It was 1870, York County at that time not even hinting at what it would become. The prairie of York County was unbroken, topsoil packed solid with thick native grasses, roots stretching deep breaking rich prairie soil.
Perfect for a sod house, but not exactly begging to become a prolific farm.
Breaking ground – breaking sod – was likely back-breaking, and certainly not an undertaking for the weak. Breaking David was even less easy; before his arrival to York County, David was enlisted in Company D, Nineteenth Iowa Infantry. But a few months following his August 1862 enlistment, his company found itself embattled in the American Civil War’s Battle of Prairie Grove (Arkansas). While that battle between the Union and the Confederates ended inconclusively, the casualties on both sides were considerable. Following the battle, Union forces alone reported 1,251 casualties: 175 dead, 813 wounded, and 263 missing.
David was not among them.
Soon the war sent David and his fellow soldiers further south into Red River, Louisiana. Considered by historians a campaign of Union failure, it ended in a Union retreat and numbered roughly 1,600 casualties on each side. David himself was wounded Sept. 29, 1863 – so much that he was discharged March 24, 1864 while in New Orleans. Wounded and considered by the military disabled, David found himself back in Iowa, still unbroken.
Somewhere along the line, he decided it was time to move on. Wendell is unsure exactly why, but by 1871, David had settled in York County. David’s son, John, had served with him in Company D. Father and son arrived in York County around the same time, John joining his father in what would become well over a century of agricultural and family adventures and trials. John built a frame on Section 12 of Lockridge Township, and sod was broken to fill in the spaces between the wooden bones, settled on 160 acres of generations-worth of possibilities.
Some farm-family children feel a sort of obligation to keep farming. It’s been so long – they don’t want to be the ones who fell the farm. Maybe a few of the Walkup generations felt that way? Wendell looks perplexed. It was natural, from David to Wendell and likely beyond to even more children and grandchildren (when asked, his daughter Linnea Walkup Williamsen nods her head vigorously – the grandkids have their eyes on 200 years, she says). The family farm just is. Why would it be any other way?
Since David and John settled, and those following them wounded physically and financially, no one has broken, always rising from the sod. John’s sod home, however, has disintegrated and returned to the topsoil. The memories – the stories – have not. As he tells the bones of his family’s story, later filled in by military records and written accounts of family history, Wendell shuffles the papers but uses them very little. The papers are but a formality and safety net, should memory come short. A few times he glances at them, reshuffling to find his place. Linnea shuffles through her own sheets of carefully-assembled papers, occasionally prompting her father with details – dates, names, places ancestors scattered.
Those are what the conversation are hinged on: facts – solid facts, hewn and restored through the years by pen, ink, photocopies, printers and minds. Solid as unbroken sod.
More fluid was the progression of crops and livestock occupying the acreage over the generations. In its early years, David and John – like many farmers of that era – focused their endeavors on self-sufficiency. There was a herd of cattle for meat and milk, and a little extra beef for added income. Hogs for meat. Chickens for meat and eggs. Workhorses, animal and familial. Now primarily consisting of modern crops like corn and soybeans, much of it cash-rented out, still some cattle, all commodities have been housed by buildings of some form. Wendell describes one of them, which he retrofitted to accommodate modern farming. Still, others have fell in upon themselves, crumbled, hauled away and remnants returned to the soil.
Does seeing those buildings break and disintegrate bother him? Wendell shrugs. Not really. The history, the memories aren’t like livestock and crops; they aren’t housed in buildings – or even on pieces of paper. They’re housed in hearts, minds and back-breaking work – 150 years’ worth, commemorated in static by a shiny plaque posted near the little modern house’s front door. Summer 2020 the Walkup family assembled in front of the white gazebo tucked in the middle of the York County Fairgrounds. In 1970 the family was recognized with the Aksarben Pioneer Farm Award for 100 years in the family; the legacy has lasted long enough to reach the next Aksarben milestone of 150 years in the same family by 2020. They were presented with praise and a plaque.
Which will last longer: the house or the plaques? Chances are that memories and the farm itself will last far longer than the official notoriety posted on the house or the freshly-vacuumed carpet – even the smiling photos of grandchildren watching over Grandpa.
Memories of trips to a little pond filled with fish.
“Do you remember?” Wendell asks his daughter as he sets the papers aside. “We had a little pond, half-mile west. The pond had bluegill. They’d bite on anything.”
“Of course, we tried to fish and we baited – and caught some. Before the day was over, why, we could just put a little leaf on a hook and throw it in and get some.”