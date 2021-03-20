Walkups’ 150-year legacy continues on, in York County

David was not among them.

Soon the war sent David and his fellow soldiers further south into Red River, Louisiana. Considered by historians a campaign of Union failure, it ended in a Union retreat and numbered roughly 1,600 casualties on each side. David himself was wounded Sept. 29, 1863 – so much that he was discharged March 24, 1864 while in New Orleans. Wounded and considered by the military disabled, David found himself back in Iowa, still unbroken.

Somewhere along the line, he decided it was time to move on. Wendell is unsure exactly why, but by 1871, David had settled in York County. David’s son, John, had served with him in Company D. Father and son arrived in York County around the same time, John joining his father in what would become well over a century of agricultural and family adventures and trials. John built a frame on Section 12 of Lockridge Township, and sod was broken to fill in the spaces between the wooden bones, settled on 160 acres of generations-worth of possibilities.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}