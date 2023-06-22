We have some dogs that have been waiting a while for their forever home and I would like to tell you about them. First off, is Turbo and let me tell you the name fits him perfectly! If you are looking for an athletic dog or maybe if you have an interest in agility, then he would be a great fit. He has not had the easiest life and needs to get to know his people but once he warms up then you have a friend for life. Turbo does jump fences; he has escaped from the shelter three times in the beginning of being here. Turbo gets along with all the dogs here and is not afraid to make new friends. When the public walks through during open hours, he tends to hide in the corner, which is not usually how he acts with the volunteers so I beg you to take the time to get to know him. Turbo is a neutered 1-year-old black lab. He has been at the shelter for 294 days.

Let us talk about Buddy. He is an almost 10-year-old neutered husky. Buddy is such a great loving guy who always keeps his kennel clean. The volunteers absolutely love him and he enjoys going for walks. He is a senior who just needs to find a place to retire. Buddy would make such a wonderful companion. He has been here for 145 days and is waiting so patiently for someone to come along and rescue him. A joint supplement would be ideal for him being older and he does have some cataracts. Please come meet this sweet guy soon.

Then we have Captain Crunch and Apple Jacks who came to us after the police picked them up because they were being given away in the Cornerstone Bank parking lot by WalMart. These dogs need socialization and we have been working on that but they need a person to continue helping them. When you first meet them, they are not going to instantly run to you but I promise you that with time and patience, these dogs will come around and they need someone to give them time. They are both husky/German shepherd mixes and have been at the shelter for 191 days.

Lastly, I would like to tell you about Venus and Belke. They are both beautiful white huskies. These girls are almost four years old and have been at the shelter for 787 days. Yes, that is what you heard they have been here for two years! These two are a bonded pair that must be adopted together. They are very shy girls and need someone who has patience and understands that it will all take time. They love being at the shelter but this is not a home and it would be so nice to see them thrive in a home environment. They came from a place that was shut down so everyone stepped up and took in the huskies.

If you think Turbo, Buddy, Captain Crunch, Apple Jacks or Venus and Belke would be perfect for your home, please complete and submit an adoption application at yorkadoptapet.com or call Noelle at 402-362-3964 for more information. They will be waiting for you!!!

The YAAP 8th Annual Run/Walk Fur Luv is tomorrow (Saturday) at the shelter. A fun morning for everyone. Please join us and support the dogs and cats in our care.