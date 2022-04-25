Waco woman pleads not guilty to possessing meth

YORK – Amanda Rivera, 48, of Waco, has pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine in York County District Court.

Arraignment proceedings were held before Judge James Stecker.

She has been formally charged with a Class 4 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine.

The case began when the York County Sheriff’s Department served a residential search warrant at 1919 Road 14 in York County.

According to court documents, deputies found two glass pipes with white and black residue consistent with being used for ingesting methamphetamine. They said they also found a plastic container with a white crystal-like substance. The items were found in a drawer of a coffee table in the living room. Deputies said inside the drawer they also found Rivera’s social security card and below it was her Nebraska identification card.

The substance and the residue in the pipes were all tested with all three being positively identified as methamphetamine.

Rivera was not present while the search warrant was being executed; however, later that day, a deputy saw Rivera standing outside the sheriff’s department and she was arrested. According to court documents, she allegedly admitted to being at that location and using methamphetamine with her son.

A jury trial has been scheduled for late July.