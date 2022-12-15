Waco sex offender charged with non-compliance

YORK – Jay Gilmore, 38, of Waco, has been charged with violating the state’s sex offender registry act and is facing a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison if convicted.

Deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department took Gilmore into custody after they were informed he had property registered his information, as required as a registered sex offender.

It is noted in court documents that Gilmore is a lifetime registrant of the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry, having had three separate sex offense convictions.

The first conviction is out of the federal court system for receipt and distribution of child pornography with a conviction date of March 1, 2012. Gilmore was sentenced to a term of incarceration which he started on Feb. 16, 2017, and was released on April 30, 2022.

The second and third convictions are out of Lancaster County – both are for third degree sexual assault of a child and the conviction date for both was Oct. 31, 2012. He was sentenced to incarceration which he started on Dec. 5, 2012 and was released on Feb. 16, 2017. There is a note in the case, according to investigating deputies, that Gilmore reoffended the day he registered so the federal sentence started once the state case was completed.

Deputies say in the affidavit filed with the court that Gilmore registered his address at 104 Austin Street in Waco on May 20, 2022 and he verified this registration in July, which is the month of his birth. But deputies said he failed to verify his registration information three months later which made him non-compliant in November.

Investigators say Gilmore is eligible for habitual criminal status because he is a convicted felon, a multi-state/source offender, has a conviction for a crime against a child and is a convicted sex offender, and has served two terms of incarceration. They also note he is currently on an active term of federal post release supervision which start on April 30, 2022 and will end on April 29, 2027. However, no allegations have been filed with the court, regarding the declaration of Gilmore being a habitual criminal.

He has been charged with a Class 3A felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine.

This week, his arraignment was held in York County District Court, during which he pleaded not guilty.

A jury trial has been set for late March, 2023.