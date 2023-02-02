YORK – Mark Wermuth Sr., 47, of Waco, has been sentenced to probation in two separate cases involving charges of illegal weapons, drugs and assault.

In one case, he was charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class 3 felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

According to court documents, a York Police officer was on regular duty in the middle of the night on South Lincoln Avenue when he stopped Wermuth’s vehicle for a traffic violation. The officer knew Wermuth from prior contact and knew he had a warrant for his arrest.

While searching Wermuth’s person, the officer found a small container with methamphetamine inside.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a glass drug pipe containing methamphetamine residue, a bag containing six grams of marijuana and a metal marijuana pipe on the center console. They also found THC wax and a digital scale. In a cup holder, according to court documents, they found a pill bottle containing Hydrocodone for which he did not have a prescription. They also found two large fixed-blade knives, which were prohibited due to Wermuth having two prior felony convictions.

Following a plea agreement, Wermuth pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, and the other charge was dismissed.

The second case involved assault by strangulation, a Class 3A felony, and domestic assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor. Court documents do not provide further details on those additional counts. Wermuth pleaded no contest to attempt of a Class 3 felony, which is a Class 4 felony, and the other count was dismissed.

Sentencing in both cases was held in York County District Court, this week. He was sentenced by Judge James Stecker to three years of traditional probation. He was also sentenced to three 30-day stints in jail, to be served in the future, which can be waived by the court if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.