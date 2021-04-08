Waco man pleads no contest to possession, in case that began as assault

YORK – A status hearing for Sean Hoffman, 44, of Waco was held this week in York County District Court, during which he pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a controlled substance in a case that began as an assault charge.

Hoffman was initially charged with first degree assault, terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a controlled substance, all felonies. All but the charge of possession of a controlled substance were dismissed earlier.

According to the affidavit filed with the county court, an investigator with the York County Sheriff’s Department and the sheriff’s captain were contacted about an assault and dispatched to York General Hospital.

In the affidavit, the investigator says he spoke with a woman who said she had been involved in a physical altercation with Hoffman. She said during that altercation, “Hoffman threatened to kill her on numerous occasions. Hoffman advised (her) at one point that he was going to retrieve his 9mm and kill her.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“During the altercation,” the investigator says, “Hoffman struck (her) numerous times with a metal pipe. She suffered a fractured right wrist due to blunt force trauma caused by being struck with said pipe.”