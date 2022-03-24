Waco man found not guilty of possession of methamphetamine

YORK – A York County jury has found a rural Waco man not guilty of methamphetamine possession, following a trial that began Tuesday.

Joshua Young, 31, was found behind the wheel of a car in a ditch near Waco in late July of 2021. He was charged with driving while under the influence of drugs. No drugs were found in the search of his person or of the car. The affidavit filed with the courts, by the arresting deputy, alleged that Young “admitted to smoking methamphetamine” two hours earlier at a rural Waco residence.

Hours later, after the issuance of a search warrant at a relative’s house in Waco, charges were filed against him regarding the possession of methamphetamine. The court affidavit filed by investigating deputies says methamphetamine was found in the residence, where his mother was living. It is alleged that his mother “admitted to using methamphetamine with her son.”

Young pleaded to the driving charge and the jury was empaneled to determine the remaining issue of whether Young possessed methamphetamine.

Two York County deputies testified for the prosecution. The defense presented no evidence.

On Wednesday at 4:14 p.m., the jury went into deliberations and returned at 4:42 p.m. with a not guilty verdict.

As of the day of the trial, Young had completed over seven months in jail, which began at the time of his arrest.

The prosecution was represented by Deputy York County Attorneys Joseph Selde and Jerry Clinch. The prosecution was represented by York County Public Defender David Michel and his deputy, Patrick Tarr.