Waco man charged of assault, illegal weapons, meth

YORK – Mark Wermuth Sr., 47, of Waco, has been charged in two separate cases with counts of assault, having illegal weapons and possessing methamphetamine.

He appeared for arraignment regarding three felonies and one misdemeanor this past week in York County District Court. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges and a jury trial was set for mid-December.

In one case, he is charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class 3 felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

According to court documents, a York Police officer was on regular duty in the middle of the night on South Lincoln Avenue when he stopped Wermuth’s vehicle for a traffic violation. The officer knew Wermuth from prior contact and knew he had a warrant for his arrest.

While searching Wermuth’s person, the officer allegedly found a small container with methamphetamine inside.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a glass drug pipe containing methamphetamine residue, a bag containing six grams of marijuana and a metal marijuana pipe on the center console. They also found THC wax and a digital scale. In a cup holder, according to court documents, they found a pill bottle containing Hydrocodone for which he did not have a prescription. They also found two large fixed-blade knives, which were prohibited due to Wermuth having two prior felony convictions.

The second case involves assault by strangulation, a Class 3A felony, and domestic assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor. Court documents do not provide further details on those additional counts.