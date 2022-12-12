Waco man changes pleas in assault, weapons, drug cases

YORK – Mark Wermuth Sr., 47, of Waco, has changed his pleas in two separate cases involving charges of illegal weapons, drugs and assault. He appeared for a status hearing regarding three felonies and one misdemeanor in York County District Court.

In one case, he was charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class 3 felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

According to court documents, a York Police officer was on regular duty in the middle of the night on South Lincoln Avenue when he stopped Wermuth’s vehicle for a traffic violation. The officer knew Wermuth from prior contact and knew he had a warrant for his arrest.

While searching Wermuth’s person, the officer found a small container with methamphetamine inside.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a glass drug pipe containing methamphetamine residue, a bag containing six grams of marijuana and a metal marijuana pipe on the center console. They also found THC wax and a digital scale. In a cup holder, according to court documents, they found a pill bottle containing Hydrocodone for which he did not have a prescription. They also found two large fixed-blade knives, which were prohibited due to Wermuth having two prior felony convictions.

Following a plea agreement, Wermuth pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, and the other charge was dismissed.

The second case involved assault by strangulation, a Class 3A felony, and domestic assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor. Court documents do not provide further details on those additional counts. Wermuth pleaded no contest to attempt of a Class 3 felony, which is a Class 4 felony, and the other count was dismissed.

Sentencing in both cases has been set for Jan. 30.