Waco Fire Department awarded $93,000 grant

WACO -- It was a very merry Christmas for the Waco Fire Department who received new Drager air-packs as a result of being awarded a $93,333 Assistance to Firefighters Grant. They were awarded the grant by FEMA and the grant period was for the fiscal year of 2021.
FEMA awarded $319.5 million total in grants last year. The grants go towards helping fire departments and first responders that need gear, equipment, training and more.
Waco Fire Public Information Officer Matt Mau said, “It was a waiting game. We had to apply for the grant last January and we didn’t receive the grant until September. Every Friday, between July and August, they would announce awards going towards other fire departments. Then the very last week of awards, we were told we were awarded the grant.”
Mau said a lot of paperwork had to be done to make the pieces come together. The Waco Fire Department has to follow up with financial reporting and they have to report fire safety training for the next two years.
“Not many people think about the amount of effort that goes into getting a grant like this,” said Mau.
When choosing what to do with the grant money, the Waco Fire Department team looked into multiple companies from which to purchase gear. They considered Scott Safety, MSA Safety and Drager. After talks about turnover time and the technology these companies had to offer, the Waco Fire Department decided to go with the Drager air-packs.
“Our current air-packs are obsolete. Only eight out of our ten air-packs are usable. When you start questioning the quality of the airpacks, especially during an incident, it’s time to do something about it.”
The Drager air-packs are known for support, stability and flexibility. The air-packs come with stand-alone, hands-free communication technology that allows all the firefighters to talk to one another without using hand held radios.
“Whether we are dealing with house fires, structure fires or vehicle fires, the Drager air-packs will help us be safer,” said Mau.
Mau said the safety of the community of Waco was a huge factor in deciding what air packs they were going to purchase.
Mau said, “As a department, we want this to be an opportunity to say thank you. We are thankful for the continued support of Waco. We want to be able to serve people in our community, just as the people serve us, and part of that is having the right tools to do the job.”