Waco Fire Department awarded $93,000 grant

WACO -- It was a very merry Christmas for the Waco Fire Department who received new Drager air-packs as a result of being awarded a $93,333 Assistance to Firefighters Grant. They were awarded the grant by FEMA and the grant period was for the fiscal year of 2021.

FEMA awarded $319.5 million total in grants last year. The grants go towards helping fire departments and first responders that need gear, equipment, training and more.

Waco Fire Public Information Officer Matt Mau said, “It was a waiting game. We had to apply for the grant last January and we didn’t receive the grant until September. Every Friday, between July and August, they would announce awards going towards other fire departments. Then the very last week of awards, we were told we were awarded the grant.”

Mau said a lot of paperwork had to be done to make the pieces come together. The Waco Fire Department has to follow up with financial reporting and they have to report fire safety training for the next two years.

“Not many people think about the amount of effort that goes into getting a grant like this,” said Mau.

