Waco department continues service, thankful for community support

WACO – Thanks to a $93,000 grant, the Waco Volunteer Fire Department was able to purchase new breathing apparatus.

Matthew Mau explained how the department, in 2021, “received the grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighter Grant (AFG). The AFG award was used, along with department funds, to replace our outdated Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA). The purpose of the SCBA is to have fresh breathing air when fighting a fire. These are the air packs you see firefighters wearing on their backs. Old ones were outdated and beginning to fail.

“In December, 2021, we received a shipment of 14 new Drager air packs,” Mau said. “After training, we placed them into service and have used them many times in the last year. This grant enabled us to purchase these air packs that otherwise would have been out of our price range for many years. They will keep us safe as we serve the great people of our district and our mutual aid partners for years to come.”

This grant comes just one year after another was received from Farm Credit allowing the department to acquire a grain rescue system. They took receipt of that equipment in mid-2021 and shortly afterward had hands-on training, thanks to the use of facilities owned by Central Valley Ag, Waco.

Mau said the department’s members “are so thankful for all the continued support from the great people of the Waco Fire District.”