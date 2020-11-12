Volkmer first to test Army’s secret weapon in combat

The massive-but-sluggish tank it replaced, the M48, said Volkmer, weighed 52 tons. Its big weapon was a 90-mm gun. The Army, he said, decided it needed something light and limber. The big brass wanted it loaded for bear, too.

The M551 weighed, in comparison to the five-decades-old, 52-ton M48, a Twiggy-like 17 tons. The bore of its big gun, at 152-mm, dwarfed the dainty-by-comparison 90-mm impact of its predecessor, too. There was a hand-held machine gun to call upon at an instant’s notice when needed as well.

And so, following a six-week crash-course, Volkmer and his comrades shipped out to Vietnam where they were thrust into harm’s way with a leading-edge, but non battle tested machine.

“We were guinea pigs you might say,” he commented with a wry grin. The idea was, he said, “To run in there, kick ass and get out. That was their (M551) deal.” This lithe new vehicle was capable of deploying its devastating ordnance and crew of four against enemy forces at blistering speeds up to 48 mph.

The M551s were distributed three to a platoon that were supported and protected by seven A-CAVs that were much lighter and more maneuverable than the larger and more heavily armored tanks. His unit had three platoons meaning the company’s inventory was nine M551s and 21 A-Cavs.