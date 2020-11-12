Volkmer first to test Army’s secret weapon in combat

YORK – Spec. 4 Jerry Volkmer, a York native, is proud of his service to the people of South Vietnam … and of course grateful to have survived his experience as a tank driver, too.
Volkmer spoke recently of his experience in-country from October 1969 to November 1970 for this story commemorating Veterans Day.
Now a farm equipment salesman and jack-of-all-trades in that industry for York Farm Equipment Co., Volkmer was once an energetic young soldier, drafted into the Army and doing his part.
His part, he explains, had much to do with a new, top-secret armored weapon, the M551 Sheridan tank. The lethal machine was developed under wraps when the Army decided it needed a weapon much lighter, faster and more nimble and with heightened lethality than the ponderous M48 that had been in service for decades.
Volkmer said after he graduated basic and advanced individual training, most men in his class went home on leave before getting on with their military service. Not Volkmer. He and others were hand-chosen for a unique duty. They were told to remain at Fort Knox, Tennessee, for another six weeks of training on whole new way to deliver firepower. They were not permitted to discuss it with anyone, including friends and family back home.
The result?
“We were the first trained crew – the very first – to ever go into a battle zone” with the specialized M551.
The massive-but-sluggish tank it replaced, the M48, said Volkmer, weighed 52 tons. Its big weapon was a 90-mm gun. The Army, he said, decided it needed something light and limber. The big brass wanted it loaded for bear, too.
The M551 weighed, in comparison to the five-decades-old, 52-ton M48, a Twiggy-like 17 tons. The bore of its big gun, at 152-mm, dwarfed the dainty-by-comparison 90-mm impact of its predecessor, too. There was a hand-held machine gun to call upon at an instant’s notice when needed as well.
And so, following a six-week crash-course, Volkmer and his comrades shipped out to Vietnam where they were thrust into harm’s way with a leading-edge, but non battle tested machine.
“We were guinea pigs you might say,” he commented with a wry grin. The idea was, he said, “To run in there, kick ass and get out. That was their (M551) deal.” This lithe new vehicle was capable of deploying its devastating ordnance and crew of four against enemy forces at blistering speeds up to 48 mph.
The M551s were distributed three to a platoon that were supported and protected by seven A-CAVs that were much lighter and more maneuverable than the larger and more heavily armored tanks. His unit had three platoons meaning the company’s inventory was nine M551s and 21 A-Cavs.
Volkmer was always a driver and maintenance man. Each crew included a gunner to fire the big cannon, a loader to keep one of three different types of shells coming, and a fourth man on top with a machine gun.
He typically drove the command tank in which the officer in charge of the mission rode. The commander’s tank always led the way and that led to harrowing times.
Tanks went first, he explained, because they were better equipped to trigger a mine and survive than were the A-CAVs.
For that reason, “They would let a tank hit a mine,” he said. Thus, the jitters from being in the lead tank. “But the Lord was looking out for me,” and he made it through without taking a hit or triggering a mine.
The muzzle energy to vehicle weight ratio of the M551 became really something, he said, when a round was fired. Every time the gunner tripped the hammer the entire vehicle would buck up on its tail and rock back to earth.
Visualize firing a 12-gauge shotgun shell from Ralphie’s official Daisy Red Ryder carbine action, range model, 200-shot air rifle with a compass in the stock. Both kicks might be similarly traumatic.
The young soldier, engaged to his eventual wife, took a chance and agreed to extend his combat time in exchange for “an early out” dismissal of his remaining hitch in the service.
“When I first got out,” he said, “I had some (reentry) issues,” not least of which was driving. “I had a tough time jumping in a vehicle and driving on the right side of the road. In a tank” because of constant mine danger, “you drive down the center of the road,” without fail.
Mustering out in November 1970, “I said, ‘What am I gonna’ do now?’ I was enrolled in trade school but got drafted” before attending. He immersed himself in the ag industry and that’s where he remains today after 20 years at New Holland and nearly three decades since with York Farm Equipment.
Reflections on his service in Vietnam?
“When I look back at what was going on in the world right then,” as the U.S. tore itself to pieces at home over the war in Southeast Asia, it didn’t make a lot of sense. There remained, however, at least one upside in his eyes.
“North Vietnam was so bad,” said, “Bad, bad people. I felt we needed to be there to help the South Vietnamese. I don’t know what they would have done if we hadn’t been there.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!