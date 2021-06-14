Visitors to local gardens will benefit the kids of CASA

YORK – Five local flower gardeners have agreed to share their living artwork with the public to benefit CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of York. Folks holding a $25 ticket to the volunteer-driven agency’s Home-Grown Garden Tour will do the same.
The best of it for participants is sure to be the lush, custom beds of flowers, grasses, complimentary plantings and decorative lawn elements.
Tours are this Friday, June 18, from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9-1.
CASA says this special first-time event is designed to provide children in the community a home in which to “grow, bloom and flourish.”
Tickets may be purchased online at casaforyork.org or in person at York Area Chamber of Commerce office downtown.
Sponsors, in addition to CASA, include Faller Landscape of York as well as Harmony Nursery and Daylily Farm near Benedict.
The Todd and Carol Faller home is on on the tour along with Jordan and Kirby Crawford, Kelly and Virginia Holthus, Tom and Aloha Schmid and Chris and Tonya Warneke.
The Warneke home featured here in photos was purchased by Chris and Tonya in 2002. Tonya, who admits she’s the gardener in the family, has sculpted the grounds into a warm, inviting, colorful environment of flowers, trellises, grasses, ferns, decorative features and more.
Take in the woody plants and be sure not to miss the section of log in which succulents flourish.
Why would the couple open their home’s yard to the public?
Tonya answered, “I totally enjoy sharing space and having a beautiful space. People have said over the years, ‘Oh, you should be on the garden tour.’ And it’s definitely a great cause. The more kids we can help …”
Also she likes to “show off the flowers.”
Tonya grew up in a gardening family and still tills to the max in season.
Come fall, though, not so much.
“Allergies,” she said. Pollen and weeds in the fall “drive me back into the house.”
She fine-tuned the gardens for a child’s graduation last year and they remain in prime and showy.
Among information she shared with CASA, Tonya wrote that her favorite feature of the gardens are, “The butterflies and birds that visit, especially the hummingbirds. I also say my favorite is whatever is blooming at the moment.”
Tonya explained her garden, which is anything but haphazard, is designed so that as some plants stop blooming others begin.
The deck on the back of the house, she said, is a wonderful sanctuary in which to relax with coffee in the morning and again with a cool beverage of a summer’s eve.
“I have planted specific flowers,” she says, “that remind me of family and friends. I also have planted a dogwood tree in remembrance of pets I have lost.”
Thursday of last week, Warneke hosted CASA board president Jane Jensen and board member Barb Shelden for a planning session … the lemonade stand, of course, must be placed ‘just so’.
Jensen said demand is constant for volunteers to stand for the children’s point of view. Of course the program must have the resources to support so much activity, but CASA for York County has taken an unexpected, direct hit to its finances.
The garden tour was created in large part to recoup an unfortunate shortfall. A grant that had been approved and relied upon for years was not awarded this year.
“We won’t get all of that back” from the tour, “but we hope to get some of it,” Jensen said.