Visitors to local gardens will benefit the kids of CASA

Take in the woody plants and be sure not to miss the section of log in which succulents flourish.

Why would the couple open their home’s yard to the public?

Tonya answered, “I totally enjoy sharing space and having a beautiful space. People have said over the years, ‘Oh, you should be on the garden tour.’ And it’s definitely a great cause. The more kids we can help …”

Also she likes to “show off the flowers.”

Tonya grew up in a gardening family and still tills to the max in season.

Come fall, though, not so much.

“Allergies,” she said. Pollen and weeds in the fall “drive me back into the house.”

She fine-tuned the gardens for a child’s graduation last year and they remain in prime and showy.

Among information she shared with CASA, Tonya wrote that her favorite feature of the gardens are, “The butterflies and birds that visit, especially the hummingbirds. I also say my favorite is whatever is blooming at the moment.”

Tonya explained her garden, which is anything but haphazard, is designed so that as some plants stop blooming others begin.