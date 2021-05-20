Visitor improvement grant will benefit Heritage Park building

“This was originally a horse barn,” Ratzlaff explained. “Then it was moved into town and it became a hatchery. Then it was moved downtown onto the main street where it was for many years. This will be the only main street building we will have at the park, and it’s special because many remember it that way. It was once a shoe repair shop, then the Eastside café, and then it was an insurance building. Then it was moved off of Main Street and was a housing rental. But most people remember it when it was on Main Street.