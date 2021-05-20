Visitor improvement grant will benefit Heritage Park building

YORK – A grant from the York County Visitors Improvement Fund will help enhance a new building at the Henderson Heritage Park.
This week, Suzanne Ratzlaff from the Heritage Park Board and Bob Sautter, the director of the York County Visitors Bureau, met with the York County Commissioners, to ask for their approval.
The York County Visitors Bureau Board of Directors already gave its approval to the grant – but the county board makes the ultimate decision.
Visitors Improvement funds are generated by lodging tax and then allocated for physical improvements to places that attract visitors to the county.
“They are asking for $1,548 for awnings on the Eastside Café that they just moved to the park,” Sautter explained.
“What is the historical significance of this project?” asked Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.
“This was originally a horse barn,” Ratzlaff explained. “Then it was moved into town and it became a hatchery. Then it was moved downtown onto the main street where it was for many years. This will be the only main street building we will have at the park, and it’s special because many remember it that way. It was once a shoe repair shop, then the Eastside café, and then it was an insurance building. Then it was moved off of Main Street and was a housing rental. But most people remember it when it was on Main Street.
“We have already put in about $21,000 for moving it to the park and restoration, and we’ve had a lot of volunteer work,” Ratzlaff told the county board.
“We would like it to look more historically like it did, and it did have these awnings back in the 1950s, we’d like it to match that,” Ratzlaff said.
When the original design of the park was created, Ratzlaff said, the plan included a main street building.
In this particular building, there will be displays for different types of businesses, including a café, a barbershop, etc.
Commissioner Bill Bamesberger made the motion for allowing the grant funds to go to the Henderson Heritage Park project, and the other commissioners agreed.