Funeral services for Donald Maronde are scheduled for 10 a.m., Monday, June 26, 2023 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York, with the Reverends Ben Kaiser and Mike Neidow officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Paul Cemetery, north of York.

Visitation will be held from 1 - 4 p.m. on Sunday at the mortuary and then again starting at 5 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, with the family greeting friends from 6 - 7:30 p.m. at the church. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.