Virtual public meeting planned regarding EPA clean-up site in York

YORK – A virtual public meeting is planned regarding the ongoing contamination clean-up site and efforts in York by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
The contamination plume clean-up in York has been a priority of the EPA for a decade now. During the meeting, EPA officials will provide updated information and answer questions regarding a proposed plan moving forward.
In the past, meetings such as these were held in person, town hall-style.
However, due to COVID-19, the EPA will host the meeting online. It will be via Microsoft Teams video conferencing – if someone does not have this app, they can go to www.epa.gov/superfund/pcesoutheastcontamination and click on the Teams link. The meeting will be Thursday, April 15, from 6-7:30 p.m.
There is also an audio option by calling 913-608-8349 (using the conference ID number 412 704 172#).
The proposed plan is available for viewing at www.epa.gov/superfund/pcesoutheastcontamination.
The PCE Southeast Contamination Site in York was identified many years ago, as tetracholoroethene (PCE) and trichloroethene (TCE) were discovered in private drinking water wells, exceeding allowable levels.
The EPA prioritized the clean-up of these contamination plumes back in 2011 and the remediation program has been underway ever since. Air, soil and water samples were collected throughout various points in the downtown and toward the east. Since 2011, 27 vapor mitigation systems have been installed and 15 residential properties have been connected to the public water supply (because the private wells were contaminated with the chemicals).
The point of origin has been under investigation and a site in the area of Seventh and Platte Avenue has been pinpointed as being the likely source area.
As explained during a public hearing in 2018, “this is a very long process and it sometimes takes decades.”
Now, the plan will move toward what will need to happen in that area of Seventh and Platte Avenue.
Those details will be discussed during the public meeting.
Then, the public can submit comments on the proposed plan until April 30. Comments may be submitted to houston.pamela@epa.gov. They may also be mailed to Pamela Houston at U.S. EPA Region 7, 11201 Renner Blvd., Lenexa, KS 66219.