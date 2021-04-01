Virtual public meeting planned regarding EPA clean-up site in York

YORK – A virtual public meeting is planned regarding the ongoing contamination clean-up site and efforts in York by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The contamination plume clean-up in York has been a priority of the EPA for a decade now. During the meeting, EPA officials will provide updated information and answer questions regarding a proposed plan moving forward.

In the past, meetings such as these were held in person, town hall-style.

However, due to COVID-19, the EPA will host the meeting online. It will be via Microsoft Teams video conferencing – if someone does not have this app, they can go to www.epa.gov/superfund/pcesoutheastcontamination and click on the Teams link. The meeting will be Thursday, April 15, from 6-7:30 p.m.

There is also an audio option by calling 913-608-8349 (using the conference ID number 412 704 172#).

The proposed plan is available for viewing at www.epa.gov/superfund/pcesoutheastcontamination.

The PCE Southeast Contamination Site in York was identified many years ago, as tetracholoroethene (PCE) and trichloroethene (TCE) were discovered in private drinking water wells, exceeding allowable levels.