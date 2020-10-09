Vintage neon Geneva sign rescued from rubble

GENEVA – Decades ago a bright marquee welcoming people to Geneva was taken down, a victim of “out with the old, in with the new.”
The faces and facades of communities, large and small, change with time -- sometimes for better, sometimes for less than. In the 1970s, a Geneva staple retired from its post. The neon sign was a Geneva fixture, standing at Highway 81 and G Street since 1952. Despite its prominent location and the 11-year effort to make the sign possible, as the decades passed people passing through Geneva gave it little thought.
The retro sign was no afterthought to Geneva residents Bette Mattox Manning and Bill Turek. “A lot of things came and went over there,” said Bette Mattox Manning, who grew up in Geneva. She teamed up with Geneva resident and friend Bill Turek for an impromptu rescue mission. “I noticed it was gone. Somehow I found out it was at the York dump,” Mattox Manning said. The lifelong friends decided it was time for a road trip. “It was very spur of the moment, but we did arrive with a pickup. We had an inkling we were taking it home,” Mattox Manning said.
There it was, in the York dump, not quite completely buried in rubble and things unwanted. “The arrow was sticking out – it was sort of dramatic,” Mattox Manning remembered.
The vintage sign’s rescuers struggled to unearth the sign, until a stranger noticed their efforts. “We had someone who helped us dig it out of the rubble,” Mattox Manning said. To this day, she can’t remember the man’s name, or if he even told them who he was. Little did the random fellow dump-diver know decades later the old neon sign, beat up and tubes broken, would make a comeback glowing with nostalgia.
The sign was loaded into the pickup, and taken back to Fillmore County. “Almost every state has a Geneva. We probably could have sold it,” Mattox Manning said. Something told her and her friends that it needed to be held onto. While not forgotten, the vintage treasure had a low profile after its rescue, spending time in a chicken a chicken coop and “barn bouncing” for decades, Mattox Manning said.
A few years ago, the community decided it was time for the sign to light up their town again. Funding solutions were found, and Nebraska Sign Company renewed what is now placed prominently, and rightly so. “I still find it so wonderfully hard to believe it’s up and running again,” Manning Mattox said. After a life that started with a glowing presence, only to be saved from another town’s dump and decades of “barn bouncing,” the sign rose from the rubble and is again lighting the way.
