As part of Waco Days celebration this weekend, on Saturday, June 24 at 4:30 p.m., there will be an 1877 Vintage Base Ball Game sponsored by the Waco Community Betterment Organization. Step back to a time when “Base Ball” was not the same game as it is today … when it was played with much different rules and NO GLOVES! Games will be held at the Waco Baseball Field on Hilda Avenue with the same rules, same equipment and same uniforms as in 1877. Spectators may get a chance to play! Two games for $5! Concessions will be available.

Also set for this weekend is York Adopt-A-Pet’s 8th Annual Run/Walk Fur Luv on Saturday, June 24 beginning at 8 a.m. All proceeds will go to benefit the special dogs and cats at York-Adopt-Pet. Dogs on a leash are welcome! Daylight Donuts, coffee and water will be available. For more information, please go to yorkadoptapet.com

On June 30, the 43rd Army Band will present their Summer 2023 Concert Performance on the York County Courthouse Square at 7 p.m. It is open to the public and admission is FREE! Bring your own lawn chairs, pick your space and enjoy the great band music.

As I mentioned last time, I am very excited to announce that great-niece Kaylor Jae Cox and her significant other, Alex Smith, will be returning to the York Country Club July 22. They will be performing live from 7:30 — 11 p.m. Alex has some great new songs that he’s written which have been released on YouTube that he will be playing. This event is sponsored by the York Country Club, Kirtsey’s Boutique, Midwest Bank, Hi-Tec Auto Services and Kopcho’s Sanitation Inc. See you there!

For your calendars:

June 23-24 — Waco Days — Waco Citywide

June 24 — York Adopt-A-Pet 8th Annual Run/Walk Fur Luv 8 a.m. — York Adopt-A-Pet Building. For more information, or to register, contact yorkadoptapet.com.)

June 24 — “Fun Facts & Stories of Henderson’s Past” Luncheon and Presentation — Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park

June 24 — Living Water Rescue Mission’s Master’s Classic Golf Tournament — York Country Club

June 30 — 43rd Army Band Summer 2023 Concert Tour Performance — York County Courthouse Square 7 p.m. (Free admission, open to the public. Bring your own lawn chair!)

July 3 — Annual Firecracker Frenzy — York County Fairgrounds 9:30 p.m.

July 7 — York Dukes Basketball Golf Scramble York Country Club Fundraiser — York Country Club 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. (leviloofe@yorkdukes.org for more information)

July 14-16 — Henderson Community Days — Henderson Citywide

July 14-16 — Annual Balloon Days — Citywide York

July 15 — Sidewalk Sales/ESI Sales Day — Downtown York

July 15 — Transportation Exploration — Holthus Convention Center

July 15 — Henderson Community Days Pancake Breakfast — Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park 6:30 -9:30 a.m.

July 19 — Nebraska Pork Expo — Holthus Convention Center

Aug. 4-7 — York County Fair — York County Fairgrounds