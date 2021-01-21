Vincent values schools, community

YORK -- Jean Vincent is done with official York Public Schools governing duties, but isn’t finished supporting YPS.
After 24 years serving on the York Public Schools Board of Education, Jean Vincent decided it was time for a new voice on the board.
“I know I’ll miss it because I enjoy it so much,” Vincent said. However, her decision to not run for another term doesn’t mean she’s done getting involved with a school she loves so dearly. Since she and her husband Jack moved to York decades back, both have been active in YPS goings-on. Vincent currently serves on the York Public Schools Foundation Board. “The Foundation Board is a lot of fun. It’s enjoyable to know people on a different level,” she said.
One of the best parts of being involved with her local school is interacting with the students, she said. “It’s important to have some connection with the youth in the community,” Vincent said. “They’re part of your community; you hope some of them will come back and stay.”
Supporting teachers and administrators is also part of her long record of service. She was there for educators like then-teacher Mitch Bartholomew, now York Public Schools Superintendent. “She is always a lady that event before I was superintendent I always knew I could count on her,” Bartholomew said.
Vincent began her career in education as a World History teacher in Lincoln. She was charged with teaching sophomores. “I loved my little sophomores.” Vincent still has yearbooks from those days, loving messages from students whose lives she impacted.
That classroom impact continued, even when she wasn’t teaching. Vincent said a treasured memory from York Public Schools is working with students on their portfolios in Chris Holder’s rhetoric class. “It was a direct connection with one student,” she said. In addition to academics, both she and Jack are active in the student athletics community. When Vincent was teaching in Lincoln she was a Pep Club sponsor and a “team mother.”
Vincent took her role of teaching to heart as well. She said the first day of her teaching career, she was petrified. “I wrote down the Pledge of Allegiance thinking, oh I hope I don’t forget it!”
Decades later she made the decision to get involved with the YPS Board of Education – something she encourages others to do.
Being a member of the board was something Vincent certainly didn’t take lightly, and her advice for those interested in serving on the board reflects that. “Do your homework and pay attention. That’s really important as a school board member.”
“She understands the time and sacrifice needed to be a really good board member,” Bartholomew said.
Even though Vincent isn’t a York native, offering her talents, passion and knowledge to YPS have brought ways to become a part of the tight-knit community. “That’s how I met a lot of people in York,” Vincent said.
Much like she inspired her students back in Lincoln, Vincent has continued to inspire those with a vested interest in their school – something Bartholomew said is essential to a community. “A school is a key piece to the community,” Bartholomew said. “Over the last numerous years I think the school and community have come together in a huge way.”
Vincent also sees the practical side of supporting a local school district. “Everybody is involved because property taxes pay for education. The more you know what’s going on the more inclined you are to support your school,” Vincent said.
“If you don’t speak up for your school, who will?”