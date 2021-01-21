Vincent values schools, community

YORK -- Jean Vincent is done with official York Public Schools governing duties, but isn’t finished supporting YPS.

After 24 years serving on the York Public Schools Board of Education, Jean Vincent decided it was time for a new voice on the board.

“I know I’ll miss it because I enjoy it so much,” Vincent said. However, her decision to not run for another term doesn’t mean she’s done getting involved with a school she loves so dearly. Since she and her husband Jack moved to York decades back, both have been active in YPS goings-on. Vincent currently serves on the York Public Schools Foundation Board. “The Foundation Board is a lot of fun. It’s enjoyable to know people on a different level,” she said.

One of the best parts of being involved with her local school is interacting with the students, she said. “It’s important to have some connection with the youth in the community,” Vincent said. “They’re part of your community; you hope some of them will come back and stay.”

Supporting teachers and administrators is also part of her long record of service. She was there for educators like then-teacher Mitch Bartholomew, now York Public Schools Superintendent. “She is always a lady that event before I was superintendent I always knew I could count on her,” Bartholomew said.