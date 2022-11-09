Village board members elected in York County

YORK – All the village boards in York County were subject to the election this year, with incumbents and non-incumbents seeking seats.

In Benedict, there were two seats up for election and three candidates. Miranda Martin received 64 votes; Bob Jensen received 63 votes; and Aaron Reetz received 13.

Two people ran for two seats in Bradshaw. Terrence Werth earned 74 votes and LJ McCormick received 65.

Two people ran for two seats on the Gresham Village Board. Kim Sheehan received 34 votes and Conner Luettel received 39.

In Lushton, three people ran for two seats on the village board. Kathy Hall received 14 votes; Darwin Weisheit received 13; and Caleb Weisheit received 14.

In McCool, two people ran for two seats on the village board. Patricia Wagner received 115 votes and Tom Hoarty received 120.

Daryl Foutz was the lone candidate for the Thayer Village Board. He received 12 votes.

In Waco, three people ran for two seats. Rick Pfeifer received 63 votes, Gaye Nelson received 31 votes and Kathy Bremer received 74 votes.