Village board candidate rosters set for 2022 General Election

YORK – The deadline has come and gone for incumbents and non-incumbents seeking to run for seats on their local village boards in this year’s election cycle.

Incumbents’ deadline was July 15 and non-incumbents’ deadline arrived on Monday, Aug. 1.

Now the lists of candidates are set and final for the November election.

In Benedict, there are two village seats up for election this year – those of Miranda Martin and Aaron Reetz. Both have filed and a non-incumbent has as well – Robert Jensen.

In Bradshaw, the seats of LJ McCormick and Terrence Werth are up for election. Werth and McCormick have both filed.

In Gresham, the seats of Thomas Luettel and Kimberly Sheehan are up for election. Sheehan has filed, Thomas Luettel did not. Conner Luettel filed as a non-incumbent.

In Lushton, the seats of Darwin Weisheit and Kathy Hall are up for election. Hall and Weisheit filed to run again. Also filing as a non-incumbent was Caleb Weisheit.

In McCool Junction, the seats of Thomas Hoarty and Patricia Wagner are up for election. Both have filed.

In Thayer, the seats of Daryl Foutz and Sue Foutz are up for election. Daryl Foutz has filed. Sue Foutz is not seeking reelection.

In Waco, the seats of Robert Naber and Rick Pfeifer are up for election. Pfeifer has filed to seek reelection. Naber did not file to seek reelection. Two non-incumbents have filed – Gaye Nelson and Katharine Bremer.