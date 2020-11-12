Veterans share more than DNA

CORDOVA -- Kenny Due sits across a small table from his grandson Anthony. The beer is cold, and grandfather and grandson duo trade barbs, Kenny laughing more readily than Anthony. It seems like a fairly typical grandfather-grandson relationship.
There’s more to this family story, however, than shared DNA. Kenny was in the Army during the Korean War, and Anthony is a Marine, having served in both Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. Anthony’s brother Alex is in the Army.
Kenny and Anthony’s paths into the military came from different directions. “My friends and neighbors chose me to serve my country,” Kenny said of his draft number coming up. He served in the Army from 1951-1953. July 1951 – a couple months after Kenny finished boot camp, the Korean War was at a stalemate, with little territory exchange between United States-led United Nations soldiers and (Chinese) People's Volunteer Army (PVA) fighting alongside (North) Korean People's Army (KPA). Still, combat continued while the opposing sides tried to find a more peaceful resolution, to say the least. Military historian and expert Mark Clodfelter found that in the midst of the stalemate – October-December 1952 -- United Nations forces fired 3,553,518 field gun shells; communist forces 377,782. Kenny and his fellow soldiers were on orders to go to Korea twice towards the end of the conflict; the two orders never came to fruition. But they were ready. “I lucked out,” Kenny said.
Obviously, the draft having come to an end decades ago, Anthony chose to join. “I just talked to the recruiter one day,” he said. “I knew at that time I wasn’t mature enough to go to college.” The Marines have sent Anthony around the world, his favorite location being Norway. He served in Iraq twice, and Afghanistan once. Anthony shrugs off the risks and sacrifices that come with being in the military. “It’s easier, honestly. Somebody is going to give you food; somebody is going to give you water, and you get a paycheck,” he said. “There are less worries than being back home – besides the other stuff. You have to pretty much just deal with that.”
“Everyone else is worried about you, but you don’t think about it when you’re there,” he continued. “You’re just there with your buddies. Everyone is going through the same stuff together.”
Kenny said serving his country also brought a lot of new people into his life, something he enjoyed most. “I would agree with that,” Anthony said.
There are a few things Kenny said he didn’t expect. “I didn’t know I’d have to polish my shoes every day,” he joked. “Also, when the barber says, ‘Do you want to keep your hair?’ You say ‘yes,’ and he says, ‘Hold out your hand.’”
Also unexpected were race relations while stationed in Georgia. “At the dairy queen, one side said ‘whites only’ and the other side said ‘blacks only.’ I wasn’t used to that,” Kenny said. “One day I said to [my wife], ‘I think I’m going to go drink out of the black fountain and see what happens.’” His wife quickly squashed the idea.
Another round of beers appears, the mood continuing to lighten. Anthony mentions he doesn’t have to worry about polishing his shoes, Kenny responding with a jab about plastic shoes.
August 2020, Kenny was presented with a Quilt of Valor at his home in Cordova, in a COVID-19 sized ceremony. There was a bit of a surprise, though. It turns out there is more to Kenny and Anthony than sharing DNA and serving their country.
Kenny went to boot camp May 25, 1951.
Anthony: May 25, 2005.
