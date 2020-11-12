Veterans share more than DNA

Obviously, the draft having come to an end decades ago, Anthony chose to join. “I just talked to the recruiter one day,” he said. “I knew at that time I wasn’t mature enough to go to college.” The Marines have sent Anthony around the world, his favorite location being Norway. He served in Iraq twice, and Afghanistan once. Anthony shrugs off the risks and sacrifices that come with being in the military. “It’s easier, honestly. Somebody is going to give you food; somebody is going to give you water, and you get a paycheck,” he said. “There are less worries than being back home – besides the other stuff. You have to pretty much just deal with that.”

“Everyone else is worried about you, but you don’t think about it when you’re there,” he continued. “You’re just there with your buddies. Everyone is going through the same stuff together.”

Kenny said serving his country also brought a lot of new people into his life, something he enjoyed most. “I would agree with that,” Anthony said.

There are a few things Kenny said he didn’t expect. “I didn’t know I’d have to polish my shoes every day,” he joked. “Also, when the barber says, ‘Do you want to keep your hair?’ You say ‘yes,’ and he says, ‘Hold out your hand.’”