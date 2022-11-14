 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Veterans saluted with Slum Feed

  • 0
IMG_0227.JPG

Veterans gathered for an appreciation feast last Friday at the National Guard Armory in York. Legion Commander Bill Hardy said, “We had 55 veterans sign in, it was a great turnout and I think everything went very well!”

 Naomy Snider

YORK -- Veterans poured into the National Guard Armory for York’s annual Slum Feed last Friday. The American Legion Auxiliary served the traditional hot meal of hearty beef stew, prunes, rolls and butter and a table full of desserts to top it off.

Legion Commander Bill Hardy said the meal replicates what troops would eat in the trenches during World War I.

Although the feast began at noon, the doors opened at 10 a.m. for veterans from all branches to mingle and share war stories that they hold so dear.

Wilfred Medinger, a World War II veteran from Henderson, said, “Oh, I’ve been coming here for many, many years. The meal is cheap and the comradery is great.”

The feast was followed by a presentation by Hardy who read “A Veterans Day” speech written by the American Legion National Headquarters.

People are also reading…

“Today is a day to honor all of the men and women who served in the U.S. military,” said Hardy. “It is approximately 19 million U.S. veterans who are still with us today and the millions who have preceded them since the American Revolution.”

Veterans are a diverse group of people representing men and women of all economic, ethnic and religious backgrounds, Hardy said. They now serve as responders, teachers, health care workers, church leaders, business owners, farmers and company workers.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Hardy said “They come from every state and territory, but are bound by one common commitment – to defend America with their life if called upon. From fighting terrorism, defeating fascism and liberating slaves, veterans have record of remarkable accomplishment throughout our nation’s history.”

The colors were presented by Gene Mulinix and Boy Scout Troop 174 with the singing of the National Anthem by York High School students. The prayer was led by the Post Chaplain Steve Witmer. Two high school students, Austin Phinney and Lily Nuss, were recognized for being the 2022 Cornhusker Boys State and Girls State representatives.

Jay Bitner, Legion adjutant, gave a report on this year’s Legion active membership of 173 members.

York County Service Officer Nick Wollenburg reported that since November of last year, they’ve had close to 50 comrades who’ve passed.

“The veterans of the United States military have not only fought wars, they deserve our gratitude for preventing them,” said Hardy. “And while today we rejoice and honor the service of America’s veterans, we also remember the wise words of Gen. Douglas MacArthur: ‘The soldier above all other people prays for peace. God bless you all for being here, God bless our veterans and God bless America.’”

The program was concluded with Taps played by Ardon Anderson.

IMG_0219.JPG

A long line of veterans kept the servers busy at the annual Slum Feed on Friday.
IMG_0238.JPG

Saluting the flag are veterans of Foreign Wars Commander Gerald Hubbard and Legion Financial Officer John Turnbull.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four city council members selected

Four city council members selected

YORK – This year, there were four seats up for election on the York City Council – the ones currently being held by Jeff Pieper, Scott VanEsch…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Mike Pence said Trump’s January 6 actions endangered him and his family

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News