Veterans saluted with Slum Feed

YORK -- Veterans poured into the National Guard Armory for York’s annual Slum Feed last Friday. The American Legion Auxiliary served the traditional hot meal of hearty beef stew, prunes, rolls and butter and a table full of desserts to top it off.

Legion Commander Bill Hardy said the meal replicates what troops would eat in the trenches during World War I.

Although the feast began at noon, the doors opened at 10 a.m. for veterans from all branches to mingle and share war stories that they hold so dear.

Wilfred Medinger, a World War II veteran from Henderson, said, “Oh, I’ve been coming here for many, many years. The meal is cheap and the comradery is great.”

The feast was followed by a presentation by Hardy who read “A Veterans Day” speech written by the American Legion National Headquarters.

“Today is a day to honor all of the men and women who served in the U.S. military,” said Hardy. “It is approximately 19 million U.S. veterans who are still with us today and the millions who have preceded them since the American Revolution.”

Veterans are a diverse group of people representing men and women of all economic, ethnic and religious backgrounds, Hardy said. They now serve as responders, teachers, health care workers, church leaders, business owners, farmers and company workers.

Hardy said “They come from every state and territory, but are bound by one common commitment – to defend America with their life if called upon. From fighting terrorism, defeating fascism and liberating slaves, veterans have record of remarkable accomplishment throughout our nation’s history.”

The colors were presented by Gene Mulinix and Boy Scout Troop 174 with the singing of the National Anthem by York High School students. The prayer was led by the Post Chaplain Steve Witmer. Two high school students, Austin Phinney and Lily Nuss, were recognized for being the 2022 Cornhusker Boys State and Girls State representatives.

Jay Bitner, Legion adjutant, gave a report on this year’s Legion active membership of 173 members.

York County Service Officer Nick Wollenburg reported that since November of last year, they’ve had close to 50 comrades who’ve passed.

“The veterans of the United States military have not only fought wars, they deserve our gratitude for preventing them,” said Hardy. “And while today we rejoice and honor the service of America’s veterans, we also remember the wise words of Gen. Douglas MacArthur: ‘The soldier above all other people prays for peace. God bless you all for being here, God bless our veterans and God bless America.’”

The program was concluded with Taps played by Ardon Anderson.