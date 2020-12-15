Veteran receives mobile 100th birthday wishes

YORK – Vehicles lined up at the York Country Club, getting ready to wish a special York resident a happy birthday.
Perry Reichlinger, a World War II veteran, had a drive-through 100th birthday celebration Sunday. York Methodist Church put together the event, which had cars – and even a fire truck – parade past the Reichlinger home.
Reichlinger waved and smiled as his well-wishers passed by, many with birthday cards. It was a chilly day, but Reichlinger braved the cold bundling up. It was certainly not a celebration to be missed for a man who has lived a full life.
Support Local Journalism
Reichlinger was in the Army Air Force during WWII, serving his country in battles of East Indies, Papua New Guinea and the Bismarck Archipelago. His time in the military was so early on he, for a time, was in the U.S. Army’s mounted cavalry. Soon the cavalry disbanded and the military continued to move forward with the progression of time and technology. Reichlinger’s first combat mission was June 1941, helping locate German submarines. A leader on and off the battlefield, he was well-respected and well-loved by his fellow soldiers. He hails from West Point, Neb. Reichlinger and his wife, Lucille, reside in a cozy York neighborhood. They met 75 years ago, on a day Reichlinger cites as “probably the best thing that ever happened to me.”
During the procession, Lucille remained socially-distanced, waving and smiling at her husband’s many friends driving by. Those friends left him with dozens of birthday greetings, the large gift bag of cards presented to him following the mobile celebration.
As cars wound their way past the Reichlinger’s home, the parade of cars broke the otherwise quiet neighborhood, honking their horns to observe the 100th birthday of a local hero.
Jessica Votipka's Top Stories of 2020
Cremation Number 17263 was bound for Auburn, Calif., unceremoniously.
Gene Curtis knew he needed to do something – coronavirus be damned.
BRADSHAW — Almost as suddenly as Brian Johnson died, a team of farmers quickly descended on the Johnson Family’s crops to finish the job he ha…
YORK — “It was perfect timing when I got it,” Kathy Johnson said, cradling a rust-orange kitten just retrieved from one of the latest addition…
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!