Veteran receives mobile 100th birthday wishes

Reichlinger waved and smiled as his well-wishers passed by, many with birthday cards. It was a chilly day, but Reichlinger braved the cold bundling up. It was certainly not a celebration to be missed for a man who has lived a full life.

Reichlinger was in the Army Air Force during WWII, serving his country in battles of East Indies, Papua New Guinea and the Bismarck Archipelago. His time in the military was so early on he, for a time, was in the U.S. Army’s mounted cavalry. Soon the cavalry disbanded and the military continued to move forward with the progression of time and technology. Reichlinger’s first combat mission was June 1941, helping locate German submarines. A leader on and off the battlefield, he was well-respected and well-loved by his fellow soldiers. He hails from West Point, Neb. Reichlinger and his wife, Lucille, reside in a cozy York neighborhood. They met 75 years ago, on a day Reichlinger cites as “probably the best thing that ever happened to me.”