Veteran receives mobile 100th birthday wishes
20201213_140302 (2)

Perry Reichlinger greets birthday well-wishers celebrating the WWII Veteran’s 100th birthday.

 Jessica Votipka

YORK – Vehicles lined up at the York Country Club, getting ready to wish a special York resident a happy birthday.

Perry Reichlinger, a World War II veteran, had a drive-through 100th birthday celebration Sunday. York Methodist Church put together the event, which had cars – and even a fire truck – parade past the Reichlinger home.

Reichlinger waved and smiled as his well-wishers passed by, many with birthday cards. It was a chilly day, but Reichlinger braved the cold bundling up. It was certainly not a celebration to be missed for a man who has lived a full life.

20201103_110237 (2) 2

Officially a century old, Perry Reichlinger – pictured here in his Army days – was celebrated as both a centenarian and veteran in a drive-by birthday celebration.

Reichlinger was in the Army Air Force during WWII, serving his country in battles of East Indies, Papua New Guinea and the Bismarck Archipelago. His time in the military was so early on he, for a time, was in the U.S. Army’s mounted cavalry. Soon the cavalry disbanded and the military continued to move forward with the progression of time and technology. Reichlinger’s first combat mission was June 1941, helping locate German submarines. A leader on and off the battlefield, he was well-respected and well-loved by his fellow soldiers. He hails from West Point, Neb. Reichlinger and his wife, Lucille, reside in a cozy York neighborhood. They met 75 years ago, on a day Reichlinger cites as “probably the best thing that ever happened to me.”

During the procession, Lucille remained socially-distanced, waving and smiling at her husband’s many friends driving by. Those friends left him with dozens of birthday greetings, the large gift bag of cards presented to him following the mobile celebration.

20201214_142713

A member of York Methodist Church (right) shakes the hand of 100-year-old veteran Perry Reichlinger, thanking him for his service and presenting a bag filled with cards and other birthday messages.

As cars wound their way past the Reichlinger’s home, the parade of cars broke the otherwise quiet neighborhood, honking their horns to observe the 100th birthday of a local hero.

