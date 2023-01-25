Vera F. Epp, age 90 of Henderson, died on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Henderson. She was born on March 20, 1932 in rural Hampton to Theodore and Alice (Doell) Peters. On August 31, 1951, she was united in marriage to Alfred Epp in Henderson.

Vera was an active member of the Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson where she belonged to the Mission Circle. She enjoyed traveling, sewing, quilting, growing flowers and participating in York Fun Club activities.

She is survived by her children, Susanne (Keith) Siebert of Porum, Okla., Annette (Mahlon) Stauffer of Castle Rock, Colo. and Beth (Jerry) Whitmer of London, Ohio; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters- in-law, Virginia Peters of Henderson and Geraldine Peters of Goshen, Ind.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and brothers, Robert Peters, Teddy Peters and Don Peters.

Graveside services will be held at 9:45 a.m., Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Bethesda Mennonite Cemetery northeast of Henderson. To be followed by a Memorial service at 10:30 a.m., at the Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson, with the Reverends Andrea Wall and Seth Miller officiating. Visitation will be from 1-9 p.m. Thursday at Metz Mortuary in Henderson, with the family greeting friends from 7-9 p.m. that evening. Memorials may be directed to Bethesda Mennonite Church-Bethesda Women’s Mission or Bethesda Mennonite Church-Swan Lake Christian Camp. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in Henderson is handling the arrangements.