Vandals who damaged YNT vehicles caught

YORK – Suspects have been identified as the vandals who damaged vehicles owned by York News-Times employees.

The vandalism took place on two separate nights.

On Thursday, July 21, it was discovered shortly after 10 p.m. that two employees’ vehicles had been tampered with. Cinderblocks were found on the hoods of the vehicles and a review of the surveillance video shows the vandals had attempted to slash the tires but their weapon of choice did not work. They were also seen dumping some sort of liquid, from bottles, on the vehicles – the type of liquid is not known.

Then, during the early morning hours of Saturday, July 23, it was discovered that the tires on two vehicles had been slashed and words had been carved into the paint. All four tires on one employee’s vehicle were completely ruined, with one tire being destroyed on a nearby car which was also owned by a YNT employee. The vehicle with the four slashed tires also sustained paint damage as vulgar words were carved into the driver-side front quarter panel.

All the vehicles were owned by different people.

The perpetrators’ images were caught on video, thanks to YNT surveillance cameras and views from other businesses’ surveillance equipment. They were quickly identified by the public, which then notified the police.

The suspects are juveniles – a boy and a girl – therefore their names cannot be published.

The vandalism appears to have been a random act without no particular motivation other than the destruction of property.