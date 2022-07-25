Vandals sought after damaging vehicles at YNT office

YORK – Two males are being sought by the York Police Department after vandalizing four vehicles in the parking lot at the York News-Times offices.

On Thursday, July 21, it was discovered shortly after 10 p.m., that two employees’ vehicles had been tampered with. Cinderblocks were found on the hoods of the two vehicles and a review of surveillance video shows the vandals had attempted to slash the tires but their weapon of choice did not work. They were also seen dumping some sort of liquid, from bottles, on the vehicles – the type of liquid is not known.

Then, during the early morning hours of Saturday, July 23, it was discovered that the tires on two vehicles had been slashed and words had been carved into the paint. All four tires on one employee’s vehicle were completely ruined, with one tire being destroyed on a nearby car which was also owned by a YNT employee. The vehicle with the four slashed tires also sustained paint damage as vulgar words were carved into the driver-side front quarter panel.

A review of the surveillance video showed it was the same two individuals from the night before and the second round of vandalism took place around 10 p.m., on Friday – not being discovered until several hours later when an employee was leaving work.

In the video, the males appear to be in their teens or early 20s, both with very slender build.

If anyone has information about this situation, they are asked to call the York Police Department at 402-363-2640.