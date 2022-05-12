Van driver and federal parolee who rolled on I-80 pleads no contest to third DUI

YORK – The driver of a van who rolled his vehicle in the middle of the night on Interstate 80, in York County, has pleaded no contest to felony DUI.

Albert Woods, Jr., 45, of Omaha, appeared in York County District Court this past week. He pleaded no contest to third offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of more than .15, a Class 3A felony. In return for his change of plea, the prosecution dismissed charges of driving under suspension, a Class 3 misdemeanor, and willful reckless driving, first offense, a Class 3 misdemeanor.

According to court documents, deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched on April 1, at 2:23 a.m., on the report of a dark-colored minivan and its driver who was “speeding and driving all over the roadway” near the Goehner exit. Then a second reporting party reported the same vehicle, saying the driver was “unable to maintain a lane.” And moments later, York County Communications received three different calls from drivers who said the driver of the dark colored SUV “tried to get between two semi trucks, lost control and rolled into a nearby field near mile marker 345,” which is between the Henderson and Bradshaw exits.

YSO deputies and a sergeant with the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the calls and came upon the incident scene. The deputy says in his court affidavit that upon arrival, he saw a vehicle parked on the shoulder of the westbound lanes with its hazard lights on, and a second vehicle – a black GMC Envoy – was sitting upright in a bean field south of the eastbound lanes of travel.

The driver on the shoulder was a witness who had called 911 earlier. That driver told law enforcement he went over to check on the driver of the other vehicle and he thought the driver appeared to be drunk.

The deputy says in the affidavit that Woods was seated in the driver’s seat of the running vehicle. The deputy said he could smell the odors of alcohol and marijuana. He said Woods appeared to be impaired and Woods admitted to also using Percocet.

A check of his records showed Woods’ driver’s license was suspended with a license pickup order due to an insurance cancellation.

During a search of the vehicle, NSP officers found a bag of marijuana and a digital scale with marijuana residue scatted around the top of it.

The deputy said a preliminary breath test indicated a breath alcohol content of over .08. He was arrested. Later, he submitted to a chemical test which indicated his alcohol content was .158.

It was indicated in court documents that Woods has an extensive criminal history to include being a convicted felon and a multi-state offender. He has criminal histories in the states of Arkansas, Iowa and Nebraska. He has prior convictions for assault on a peace officer, possession with the intent to deliver, use of a weapon to commit a felony, domestic violence, distribution of crack cocaine and distribution of marijuana. He also has two convictions for DUI – the first out of Douglas County with a conviction date of April 25, 2019, and the second out of Pottawattamie County, Iowa, with a conviction date of May 6, 2021. He served prison time from May of 2002 to October of 2012, along with 60 months in federal prison, starting in 2012. He is currently on federal parole for distribution of narcotics.

After his arrest, the York County Sheriff’s Department was in contact with Woods’ federal parole officer regarding the placement of a federal hold on Woods.

Sentencing in the York County District Court, regarding this particular case, has been set for June 23.