Valuations in the county increase, thanks to new construction and higher property prices

YORK – York County Assessor Ann Charlton has the valuations in hand now, for 2022, as they stood on Aug. 18.

And pretty much all valuations for municipalities and school districts increased throughout the county.

“The valuations are up compared to last year, due to new construction, property improvements and increases due to increased market values,” Charlton explained.

The county’s overall valuation for 2022 (the figure to be used for taxation purposes) is $3,489,230,216 compared to $3,341,700,916 last year. Charlton said the majority of change was due to new construction and an increase in ag land prices.

The City of York’s 2022 valuation is $639,756,195. In 2021 the valuation was $603,277,494. The assessor said of that increase, $7,879,900 was due to new construction and $228,000 was due to the value of land that was annexed into the city. Charlton pointed out the city’s valuation will eventually be higher than this, due to other recent annexations that have since happened and otherwise exempt property that was recently sold to private owners – but the $639 million figure will be the figure used when determining levies and creating budgets.

Henderson’s 2021 valuation was $64,053,396. The 2022 valuation is $69,306,856. Charlton said what really caused the increase in Henderson was the fact that “residential property costs there have really increased” due to housing demand.

McCool’s valuation went from $24,497,436 in 2021 to $26,657,554 in 2022. Charlton said McCool saw new construction, as well as improved parcels “as a number of houses were redone which sold for higher prices.”

In Benedict, the valuation in 2021 was $9,957,571 and the valuation this year is $10,276,229.

In Bradshaw, the valuation in 2021 was $18,478,330 and the valuation this year is $19,252,353. Charlton said “there were several new houses/structures and some improvements at the co-op which helped drive the increase.”

Gresham is seeing an increase in valuation as well. The valuation there in 2021 was $7,282,592. This year it is $7,557,657. Charlton noted there were several new houses/structures built in Gresham.

Lushton’s valuation is nearly the same as it was a year ago. In 2021, the valuation was $3,660,830. The valuation figure for 2022 is $3,636,532.

Thayer saw a valuation increase. In 2021, it was $2,318,868. The valuation figure for 2022 is $2,937,264.

Waco’s valuation is $16,066,205. In 2021, it was $16,732,080.

The valuations for school districts in the county have all increased.

The valuation for the York School District is now at $1,231,440,969 compared to $1,178,316,279 in 2021.

The valuation for the McCool School District is now at $358,545,308 compared to $342,327,381 in 2021.

The valuation for the Heartland School District is $650,891,673 compared to $621,240,413.