Valuation protest period coming to an end

YORK – The time period for protesting valuations is nearing its deadline.

The York County Assessor’s office earlier sent out valuation notices to property owners whose valuations have changed since last year.

If someone wants to protest their valuation, they have until the end of this month to file that protest.

If someone files a protest, it will be heard by the county commissioners sometime in early July. They make the decision as to whether the assessor’s valuation is correct . . . if the property owner wants to appeal that decision they can go to the Nebraska Tax Equalization and Review Commission.

“We are encouraging property owners who have questions about their valuations to contact my office,” said York County Assessor Ann Charlton in an earlier interview. “They can call me or stop in at the office, and we can have a chat about their concerns, or questions, or if they want to provide additional information, or to clarify information.”

If someone wants to protest their valuation, they have until the end of the business day on Thursday, July 1.