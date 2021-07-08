Valuation protest hearings before county commissioners are set

YORK – The York County Commissioners will be hearing eight valuation protests next Tuesday when they meet in regular session and convene as the board of equalization.

So far, eight property owners have filed hearings to contest the valuations given to specific properties. They will make their case to the board and York County Assessor Ann Charlton will give her recommendations on each. The board of commissioners will vote on each, as to whether to have the valuation changed or have it remain the same.

If a property owner still disagrees with the valuation, he or she can file a protest with the Nebraska Tax Equalization Review Commission.

As a regular board of commissioners, they will consider signing a care management contract for the new fiscal year.

The only other agenda items are committee reports, funding transfers (if needed), payroll and vendor claims, and general assistance cases (if there are any).

The public can attend the meeting, which will be held in the commissioners’ chambers on the main floor of the courthouse, starting at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 13. The public can also watch/listen to the meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87368154481.

