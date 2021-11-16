Vaccines for all ages, including kids 5-11, continue to be available

YORK – The Four Corners Health Department continues to have COVID-19 vaccinations available for people of all ages, including now for kids ages 5-11.

The vaccine for kids arrived last Friday, Dec. 5.

Vaccine clinics are held every week on Tuesdays and Fridays from noon until 4 p.m. These clinics are held at the Four Corners offices at 2101 North Lincoln Avenue in York. All three vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) are offered at each clinic. Booster shots are also offered.

There is no charge for the vaccines.

Those wanting to receive a vaccine are asked to schedule on the Four Corners website at fourcorners.ne.gov. Registration is not required but appreciated for planning purposes and to ensure a dose is available. Walk-ins are welcome. If someone has trouble signing up online, they can call the Four Corners offices at 402-362-2621.

For other vaccination options in the district, residents can check with their local clinics and pharmacies as well.

Four Corners’ information indicates the following percentages of the total population that are fully vaccinated, by county: York County, 51.84%; Seward County, 50.77%; Butler County, 48.35%; and Polk County, 44.14%.

Overall, in the health district, 49.88% of the total population has been fully vaccinated.