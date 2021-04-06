Vaccinations now open to everyone 18 years old and older

YORK – Vaccinations are now available to everyone who is 18 years old and older, in the Four Corners Health District, at the district’s designated vaccination sites, local health officials say.
Four Corners Health Department officials said there are still open slots available for vaccines this week and new time slots will be added frequently for upcoming weeks.
A vaccine can be scheduled by going online at vaccinate.ne.gov. Officials say that after registering, “it is important to check your email often because your invitation to schedule a vaccine will be sent to you over email. If you have any questions about this process, call Four Corners at 402-362-2621.
The weekly vaccination clinic in York is held every Thursday, at the Holthus Convention Center. Appointments are required.
The latest figures from Four Corners indicate that 6,690 vaccinations have been administered, so far, in York County. That compares to 6,936 in Seward County; 4,193 in Butler County; and 2,263 in Polk County. The numbers are fluid, as shot clinics continue each week in each county.
Since vaccinations began, a total number of 20,082 shots have been given in the health district – of those, 12,982 were first doses and 7,100 were second doses.
Meanwhile, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the health district remain very low. In the three-day timeframe of April 3-5, there were only four new cases reported in the health district. Of those, only one was in York County.
The cumulative total of cases in York County is now at 1,709.
Three of the new cases were in Seward County, bringing the total there to 1,930.
Butler County’s cumulative total remains at 851 and Polk County’s remains at 581.
As of April 5, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 5,071. There were 64 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 16 of those cases recorded in the past seven days, health officials say.