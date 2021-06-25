Vaccinations in York County nearing 12,000, risk dial slightly enhanced

YORK – The number of vaccinations administered in York County is nearing 16,000.

The latest figures from the Four Corners Health Department indicate that 11,507 vaccinations have been administered in the county so far.

That compares to 14,432 in Seward County; 6,743 in Butler County; and 3,910 in Polk County.

In the health district, there have been 35,592 vaccinations administered so far. Of those, 18,327 are first doses; 17,256 are second doses; and 1,009 are one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations.

A walk-in clinic is scheduled for Tuesday, June 29, at the Four Corners Health Department office at 2101 North Lincoln Avenue from noon until 4 p.m. During this clinic, they will be offering the Pfizer vaccine for those who are 12 years old and older, as well as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those who are 18 years old and older.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in York County had been consistently very low for the last few weeks, with only one or none reported in three-day increments. That changed this past week when a “large event” in York County resulted in 16 new COVID-19 cases. Health officials have not publicly said what large event that was.

Those cases brought York County’s cumulative number to 1,793.

The risk dial has been re-set for the week – and it was slightly enhanced although it remains in the green “low risk” category. The risk dial was set on Thursday to .76, compared to .52 the week before, .61 the week before that, and .52 the week before that.

