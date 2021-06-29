Vaccinations in county linger at 11,500 mark

YORK – The number of vaccinations in York County continue to linger around the 11,500 mark, with the most recent figure from the health department being 11,533.

That compares to 14,519 in Seward County; 6,768 in Butler County; and 3,925 in Polk County.

So far, according to the Four Corners Health Department, the vaccination total for the entire health district is 36,820. Of those, 18,385 are first doses; 17,421 are second doses; and 1,014 are Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccinations.

Health officials have been urging residents in the district to get vaccinated, particularly in the last few days as there has been a surge of new COVID-19 cases in York County due to two separate outbreaks and the identification of two COVID variants.

In a statement released by Four Corners, officials said, “Several of the earlier test results have been sequenced, and two variants of concern were confirmed on Friday, June 25, including the Delta (B.1.617) and P1 (first seen in Brazil) variants. Both of these variants are more contagious and easily spread than the earlier COVID seen last winter. The most important action we can take at this moment is to get vaccinated so that these variants do not spread further into the community.”