 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vaccinations in county linger at 11,500 mark
0 comments
top story

Vaccinations in county linger at 11,500 mark

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID

YORK – The number of vaccinations in York County continue to linger around the 11,500 mark, with the most recent figure from the health department being 11,533.

That compares to 14,519 in Seward County; 6,768 in Butler County; and 3,925 in Polk County.

So far, according to the Four Corners Health Department, the vaccination total for the entire health district is 36,820. Of those, 18,385 are first doses; 17,421 are second doses; and 1,014 are Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccinations.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Health officials have been urging residents in the district to get vaccinated, particularly in the last few days as there has been a surge of new COVID-19 cases in York County due to two separate outbreaks and the identification of two COVID variants.

In a statement released by Four Corners, officials said, “Several of the earlier test results have been sequenced, and two variants of concern were confirmed on Friday, June 25, including the Delta (B.1.617) and P1 (first seen in Brazil) variants. Both of these variants are more contagious and easily spread than the earlier COVID seen last winter. The most important action we can take at this moment is to get vaccinated so that these variants do not spread further into the community.”

In a seven-day time period, there were 32 new cases in York County, compared to only four in Polk County and none in Seward or Butler Counties.

A walk-in vaccination clinic will be held Thursday, July 1, at the Four Corners Health Department from noon until 4 p.m. During this time, the Moderna vaccine will be available for those who are 18 years old and older.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 29

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News