Vaccinations continue, case numbers in improving trend

“We had 84 new cases in the last seven days, in the district, which is still under the triple digits that we had been seeing,” McDougall said. “We seem to be having less community spread. York County’s numbers are almost double those in other counties, but we are having an outbreak here, at this time, in a contained facility, in the county.

“We are having clinics today and we are hoping the weather doesn’t hamper that effort,” McDougall said. “The numbers of vaccinations will go up a lot after the next couple days. In the district, 3,112 people have received one dose and 1,273 are fully vaccinated by having both doses. Right now, 3.7 percent of the population in the health district, of those who are eligible, have been fully vaccinated and that number will be going up. The strategy is when we get our supplies, 90 percent goes into people who are 65 years old and older and 10 percent into the critical infrastructure people. In the 65-plus age group, we are working from oldest to youngest in that age group. Regarding the critical infrastructure group, we are chipping away at vaccinating all the first responders and those working in utilities. Then we will start on schools.