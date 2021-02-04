Vaccinations continue, case numbers in improving trend

YORK – Things are looking up in York County, the Four Corners Health District and the state, regarding increasing vaccination numbers, decreasing hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and less community spread.
During Thursday’s community sector briefing, it was really all good news – a welcome twist in a now-year-long practice of locals meeting for COVID-related updates via the internet.
Four Corners Health Director Laura McDougall said, “We continue to see good, better numbers, which is encouraging, regarding case figures.”
There have been 34 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the Four Corners Health District in the past two days (Feb. 2-3), with 15 of those being in York County.
There were seven new cases in Butler County, six in Polk County and six in Seward County.
As of Feb. 3, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 4,723. There were 171 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 84 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,604 cases in York County. That means 11.64 percent of the county’s population has tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.
The case totals for the other counties in the health district are: Seward County, 1,783; Butler County, 809; and Polk County, 527.
“We had 84 new cases in the last seven days, in the district, which is still under the triple digits that we had been seeing,” McDougall said. “We seem to be having less community spread. York County’s numbers are almost double those in other counties, but we are having an outbreak here, at this time, in a contained facility, in the county.
“The risk dial remains in the yellow category,” McDougall said. “We still have risk but it is better than where we had been.”
Vaccinations continue in the district and in the county – Thursday was to be a big day as the shot clinic in York was underway.
Thursday morning, McDougall said the total doses of vaccine that had been administered in the district had reached 4,385.
“We are having clinics today and we are hoping the weather doesn’t hamper that effort,” McDougall said. “The numbers of vaccinations will go up a lot after the next couple days. In the district, 3,112 people have received one dose and 1,273 are fully vaccinated by having both doses. Right now, 3.7 percent of the population in the health district, of those who are eligible, have been fully vaccinated and that number will be going up. The strategy is when we get our supplies, 90 percent goes into people who are 65 years old and older and 10 percent into the critical infrastructure people. In the 65-plus age group, we are working from oldest to youngest in that age group. Regarding the critical infrastructure group, we are chipping away at vaccinating all the first responders and those working in utilities. Then we will start on schools.
“Our partners have been fabulous, they are working so hard,” she continued. “This has been a long pandemic for all of us – they are doing amazing work.”
McDougall said the state registration system is coming online. “We want people who are under 64 to register on the state website right now. For those who are older, we prefer you register on the Four Corners website or by calling us.”
Jim Ulrich, York General Healthcare Services CEO, said the hospitalization number in the state, for Feb. 1-2, was at 305.
“That is down from 343 last week,” Ulrich reported. “Back on Dec. 20, the number of hospitalizations statewide was 987, so that’s nearly a 70 percent decrease. We obviously want to see that downward trend continue.”
Regarding testing, Ulrich said in the Tuesday to Tuesday time span, they conducted 55 tests and seven people were positive, “so that’s quite a bit lower than we saw at our peak.
“Regarding our emergency room, we have seen less COVID patients, we only had five in the last week and one was admitted,” he continued. “On Tuesday, we had no COVID inpatients in the hospital, yesterday we had one.”
He said Thursday’s shot clinic was active. “At 6:45 a.m., this morning, there were people in line. We are up and running. When I left at 7:30 a.m., people were filing in. We are planning 360 vaccinations today – people are given time slots to come in.”
He said 151 vaccinations were given the week before.
He also noted that nationwide, a new milestone has been reached. “As of Tuesday, we had given more vaccines than there were new cases.”
Ulrich reported that there have been no COVID-positive staff members or residents at the Hearthstone “for quite a while, which is great news. And all of our staff, at the Hearthstone and Willow Brook, who wanted it, have been vaccinated with both doses.”