Vaccination total in York County now exceeds 10,000

YORK – The number of vaccinations administered in York County now exceeds 10,000.

According to the latest figures from the Four Corners Health Department, a total number of 10,122 vaccinations have been given in York County.

That compares to 13,138 in Seward County; 6,364 in Butler County; and 3,667 in Polk County.

So far, the total number of vaccinations administered in the Four Corners Health District is now at 33,921. Of those, 16,997 are first doses; 15,440 are second doses; and 854 are Johnson & Johnson single doses.

Four Corners is offering clinics. One will be held Tuesday, May 25, from noon until 4 p.m., during which they will offer the Pfizer vaccine for those who are 12 years old and older. For this clinic, registration is required. Go to the Four Corners website or call the office to make an appointment.

Then, on Thursday, June 3, they will have a clinic from 4-8 p.m., at the Harrison Park shelter in York. During this, they will offer the Pfizer vaccine for those who are 12 and older and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those who are 18 years old and older. They will also provide hot dogs, chips and bottle water for participants, from 4-6:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. They also note that Spanish/English bilingual translators may be available.