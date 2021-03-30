 Skip to main content
Vaccination slots available for Thursday shot clinic in York
COVID

YORK – There are currently approximately 100 vaccination slot left to fill for the vaccination clinic in York on Thursday, April 1. This is for individuals who are 50 years old and older. It will be held at the Holthus Convention Center. If someone is in that age group and they are a resident of York County and/or receive medical services in York County, they can call to set their appointment. Call 402-362-8070 before 4 p.m., today, Tuesday, March 30. Immunizations are by appointment only – you must call in to schedule an appointment.

