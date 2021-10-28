Vaccination schedule expanded, two COVID deaths confirmed

YORK – There was a lot of information dispersed Thursday morning, during the bi-weekly community sector briefing held online, regarding the ongoing COVID situation.

Laura McDougall, executive director of the Four Corners Health Department, said they can confirm two more COVID-related deaths in the health district. She said one death was in September, the other in early October – one was that of a man in his 50s and the other a man in his 60s.

“We are still in the red zone as far as community transmissions, but the trend is going up and down, up and down, up and down,” McDougall said. “We are up in cases a little again. However, as a rule, we are still trending down compared to where we were in September. In the last seven days, we have had 94 new COVID cases in the district, which is up from 79 cases in the prior seven-day period. We still have people in hospitals and the COVID patients are younger people.

“When it comes to vaccinations, York County continues to lead the way in the district, as the vaccination rate here is 51.5%. We hope to push those figures higher with upcoming vaccinations for kids 5-11 years of age,” she continued.