Vaccination schedule expanded, two COVID deaths confirmed

YORK – There was a lot of information dispersed Thursday morning, during the bi-weekly community sector briefing held online, regarding the ongoing COVID situation.
Laura McDougall, executive director of the Four Corners Health Department, said they can confirm two more COVID-related deaths in the health district. She said one death was in September, the other in early October – one was that of a man in his 50s and the other a man in his 60s.
“We are still in the red zone as far as community transmissions, but the trend is going up and down, up and down, up and down,” McDougall said. “We are up in cases a little again. However, as a rule, we are still trending down compared to where we were in September. In the last seven days, we have had 94 new COVID cases in the district, which is up from 79 cases in the prior seven-day period. We still have people in hospitals and the COVID patients are younger people.
“When it comes to vaccinations, York County continues to lead the way in the district, as the vaccination rate here is 51.5%. We hope to push those figures higher with upcoming vaccinations for kids 5-11 years of age,” she continued.
“Regarding pediatric vaccines, we are expecting that next week Pfizer will be approved and we plan to get vaccines for that soon so we are ready when the approval comes,” McDougall said. “Henderson Medical Clinic, York Medical Clinic and Four Corners will have those – the kids will get two vaccines, spaced apart as the other vaccinations have been. We are getting 600 doses for the district to start, so we will have a limited supply at first.”
Regarding booster shots, they are available for eligible individuals, mostly those who are 65 years old and older and people who are in high risk work positions. McDougall said boosters are available at York Medical Clinic, Four Corners, York General Hospital’s immunization clinic, Henderson Medical Clinic, Walgreens and Walmart.
“Four Corners has been giving vaccinations at no costs on Tuesdays and Thursdays,” McDougall said further. “We will do that yet this week. Then next week, we will do clinics on Tuesday, from noon to 4 p.m.; Friday, from noon until 7 p.m.; and Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. We will have all vaccines available. We are expanding these hours to be available for teachers and others who are wanting boosters. We will have a link on our website for individuals to register appointment times and you can of course also call our office.
“We have also been approved to do free testing here, at Four Corners,” McDougall continued. “We will start that next week, in our back parking lot, on Mondays and Thursdays, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. There is no cost and anyone can come in. You just pull in, stay in your car and there will be instructions on how to connect with us. Just follow the directions on the sign. Also, you can pre-register. These are not rapid tests, but the results will hopefully come back within a day.”
Jim Ulrich, CEO of York General Health Care Services, provided “one interesting fact, regarding COVID tracking, there have been 6.9 billion vaccinations administered worldwide, averaging about 176 million a week. That’s a lot, when you consider the worldwide scope of this.
“Overall, the cases have been trending down in the United States and also in Nebraska. Statewide, the hospitalizations are at 379 – it was 375 last week, so the COVID hospitalizations are about the same.
“As far as COVID numbers and activity at York General, the numbers have gone down. We only had three COVID-positives come in last week who were treated and send home,” Ulrich said. “We have only three employees who are currently out for COVID-related reasons. Last week, in the emergency room, we tested 25 people and had three positives. The patient census at York General Hospital remains high – but we have no COVID inpatients at this time. Yet our hospitalizations (for other reasons) are high – which is also being seen in other hospitals as well. And our emergency room visits continue to be over historical numbers. The good news is that at the Hearthstone and Willow Brook, our past outbreaks have been resolved and we now again have green zones and can have visitors.”
Regarding COVID in schools, York Public Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew said there are currently no COVID cases, in the entire district, regarding students or staff members -- which he said is a trend also being seen in other school districts as well.