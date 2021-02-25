Vaccination numbers now exceed 8,000 in health district

YORK – As of Feb. 24, according to Four Corners Health Department officials, the number of vaccinations administered in the health district had reached 8,220.

Of those, 5,532 were first doses and 2,688 were second doses.

So far, as of Feb. 24, a total of 2,766 vaccinations had been administered in York County.

The vaccination totals for the other counties in the health district were: Seward County, 2,760; Butler County, 1,660; and Polk County, 1,034.

Vaccination clinics are scheduled throughout the district in the next few days – with one being held at the convention center in York on Thursday. So health officials say these vaccination numbers will increase and the numbers will be updated as soon as they become available.

The numbers of new cases in each county in the health district continue to be in the single digits. In the two-day span of Feb. 23-24, there were only three new cases in York County, bringing the cumulative total here to 1,661.

There were six new cases in Seward County, bringing the total there to 1,839.

There were seven new cases in Butler County, bringing the total there to 828.