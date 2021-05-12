Vaccination numbers in health district now over 32,000

YORK – The number of vaccinations in the Four Corners Health District is now over 32,000.

The latest figures from the health department show that 32,137 shots have been given so far.

Of those, 16,767 have been first doses; 14,534 have been second doses; and 836 were Johnson & Johnson one-time vaccinations.

The number of vaccinations administered in York County has reached 9,821; the number in Seward is now at 12,573; there have been 6,172 shots given in Butler County; and 3,571 shots given in Polk County.

To get information about being vaccinated, York County residents an call Henderson Family Care at 402-723-4512 or the York General Immunization Clinic at 402-362-8070 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, according to the Four Corners Health Department information.

Individuals can still sign up at www.vaccinate.ne.gov to find an appointment within 100 miles of your address.

Individuals can also check with local pharmacies to find an appointment. The following are participating pharmacies in the York News-Times coverage area: Weaver Pharmacy, Geneva, and Walmart Pharmacy in York. These are the two pharmacies referred to by the Four Corners Health Department.

Everyone who is 16 years old and older is eligible to be vaccinated at this time.

