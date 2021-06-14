Vaccination number inches toward 11,000 in York County

YORK – The number of total COVID vaccinations administered in York County is inching toward the 11,000 mark.

According to the latest figures from the Four Corners Health Department, a total of 10,714 vaccinations have been given so far in York County.

That compares to 13,829 in Seward County; 6,586 in Butler County; and 3,813 in Polk County.

A total of 34,942 vaccinations have been given in the health district itself. Of those, 17,685 are first doses; 16,301 are second doses; and 956 are Johnson & Johnson one-time vaccinations.

Vaccinations continue to be available throughout the county.

The health district has clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from noon until 4 p.m. On Tuesdays, Pfizer is available for those 12 years old and older and Johnson & Johnson is available for those who are 18 years old and older.

On Thursdays, the Moderna vaccine is available for those who are 18 years old and older.

Vaccinations can be scheduled by contacting Henderson Family Care at 402-723-4512 or the York General Immunization Clinic at 402-362-8070.