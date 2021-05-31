 Skip to main content
Vaccination events planned for this week
Vaccination events planned for this week

COVID

YORK -- The Four Corners Health Department will host a walk-in clinic on Tuesday, June 1, at the health department offices at 2101 North Lincoln Avenue, from noon until 4 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be available for those 12 years old and older and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for those who are 18 and older. There is no charge for the vaccination.

There will also be a shot event on Thursday, June 3, from 4-8 p.m. (offering Pfizer vaccine for those 12 years old and older and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those 18 years old and older). It will be held at Harrison Park and hot dogs, chips and water will be served from 4-6:30 p.m. Spanish translators will also be available.

“The theme of our work now is vaccinating, that is our main focus now,” Four Corners Health Director Laura McDougall said. “Regarding the vaccination numbers in York County, we are slightly lagging behind the rates we are seeing in the larger, urban areas. The rural areas are a little behind; we have a little more vaccination hesitancy here.”

She said 37.85% of York County’s total population is now fully vaccinated.

“Let’s light a fire under everyone, let’s remind everyone that vaccinations are available and let’s get more shots in arms,” McDougall said.

The latest figures from the health department show that that 34,163 total vaccinations have been administered in the health district. Of those, 17,247 are first doses; 16,003 are second doses; and 913 are Johnson & Johnson (one shot) vaccinations.

In York County, the latest vaccination figure is 10,396. In Seward, 13,527 vaccinations have been administered. In Butler County, 6,484 have been given. And 3,756 have been administered in Polk County, so far.

