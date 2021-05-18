Vaccination clinics to open for 12-18-year-olds in York County

YORK – York General Health Care Services has announced that vaccination clinics for youth from 12-18 years old will be held in the near future.

York General staff will administer the Pfizer vaccine for youth in that age group who reside in York County.

Youngsters must be accompanied by parents and guardians – physically at the clinic to provide consent.

These shot clinics will be held at the West View Medical Building (in the former dialysis area) on Thursdays, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Each date will be limited to 50 people.

First doses will be given on May 27, June 3 and June 10. Medical officials explain that because second doses must be given 21 days later, second doses will be given on June 17, June 24 and July 1.

There is no cost for these vaccinations or the administration of the vaccines.

It is important to note these vaccinations must be “more than 14 days apart from any other vaccinations, meaning kids cannot receive any other vaccines on that same day or 14 days prior or having the Pfizer vaccine.”

To register for an appointment, call 402-362-8070 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.