Vaccination clinic expansion details provided by health department
COVID

YORK -- Four Corners Health Department (FCHD) has a new COVID vaccine clinic schedule, beginning this week.

Vaccine clinics will be every week on Tuesday and Friday from noon to 4 p.m., at the Four Corners Office (2101 North Lincoln Avenue) in York. All three vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) will be offered at each clinic. There is no charge for the vaccine.

To make it easier to schedule a vaccine in November, Four Corners will be offering some extended clinic hours and special vaccine clinic times:

• Friday, November 5, from noon to 7 p.m.

• Saturday, November 6, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Those wanting to receive a vaccine are asked to schedule for one on the Four Corners website. Walk-ins are also welcome, but please register to guarantee that a vaccine will be available and convenient for you. If you have any trouble registering online, you can also call the Four Corners Office at 402-362-2621 to schedule a time. The link to register can be found on the main page of Four Corners’ website: www.fourcorners.ne.gov.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that everyone 12 years and older should get a COVID-19 vaccine to help protect against COVID-19.

Visit this CDC webpage for updates on vaccines: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html

For other vaccine options in the District, check with your local hospital, clinic and pharmacies. Go to this Four Corners link for more options: https://fourcorners.ne.gov/programs-services-2/coronavirus-covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccine-information/

To learn more about COVID vaccines, call Four Corners at 877-337-3573 or email at info@fourcorners.ne.gov

